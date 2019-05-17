Deontay Wilder vs Dominic Breazeale Weigh In Live Stream Video

The WBC heavyweight championship bout between Deontay Wilder and Dominic Breazeale is on Saturday night, but the fighters will hold the official weigh-ins on Friday May 17th at the Barclays Center.

Fight fans can watch the weigh-in on the Showtime sports official YouTube page (Live stream video on this page).

Wilder who holds the WBC heavyweight title is considered the hardest hitting puncher in boxing pound for pound and coming off a very close controversial fight with Tyson Fury which ended in a DRAW, he wants to prove to the public that his punching power is still there.

His mandatory challenger is Dominic Breazeale a former college football quarterback who made the US Olympic team in 2012. Breazeale believes he has the power to knockout Wilder and will try to capitalize on the openings he saw when Wilder faced Fury and Luis Ortiz.







The fighters can weigh whatever they want since it’s a heavyweight bout, at 6 foot 7 each the two combatants are equal in height, but Wilder will likely come in around 210 to 218 pounds where Dominic Breazeale weighs around 255 pounds.

The co-main event will be a WBC featherweight title fight between champion Gary Russell Jr and challenger Kiko Martinez of Spain.

Russell Jr. and Martinez will both have to make the featherweight limit of 126 pounds to compete for the title.

The weigh-in will start at 10:30 AM PT on Friday, May 18.

SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING Wilder vs. Breazeale Weigh-In Video



YouTube video uploaded by SHOWTIME Sports