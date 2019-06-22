Lee McGregor vs Scott Allan, Kieran Smith vs Ivan Montero Live Stream on ESPN+

MTK Fight Night at Emirates Glasgow: Lee McGregor vs Scott Allan, Kieran Smith vs Ivan Montero will showcase Scotland’s finest young prospects. The fights will take place in Glasgow, Scotland at the Emirates Arena and will be shown globally on ESPN+ and iFL TV. The company putting on the event is MTK Global in association with Top Rank promotions.

Rising bantamweight prospect out of Edinburgh Lee McGregor (6-0, 5 KOs) will defend his Commonwealth (British Empire) Bantamweight Title against fellow Scot Scott Allan (9-3-1).

McGregor is only 22-years-old and is one of the most exciting bantamweight prospects in Scotland with all bout one of his fights ending in KO. At 5 feet 7 inches, he is tall for the 118lb division. His opponent Scott Allan already has several losses and a draw to his name, and to make matters worse he has zero KO victories. Allan will also be at a height disadvantage at 5 feet 4 inches tall.

If Allan wins or even stops McGregor it would be a shocking upset on a local level especially since he has no KO’s to his name and is physically smaller than the highly touted favorite McGregor.







Smith (14-0, 7 KOs) of Greenrigg is a tall southpaw with a fifty percent knockout ratio and owns the WBC International Silver super welterweight championship. He was originally scheduled to take on fellow undefeated Scotsman Michael McGurk, but McGurk suffered an injury and was forced to pull out.

Tonight, Smith takes on a late replacement in Mexican slugger Ivan Montero (21-3, 9 KOs). Last minute replacements are very dangerous as seen in the biggest upset in the heavyweight division when Andy Ruiz who filled in for Big Baby Miller knocked out the undefeated unified champion Anthony Joshua in a shocking upset.

Lee McGregor vs Scott Allan, Kieran Smith vs Ivan Montero takes place at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow, Scotland on June 22, 2019 at 5:30 PM – 11:45 PM live stream on ESPN+ and iFLTV.

