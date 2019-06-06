Watch Exclusive E:60 Tyson Fury Interview on Sunday, June 9 on ESPN

Unbeaten Lineal Heavyweight Champion Tyson “The Gypsy King” Fury Sits Down with E:60’s Jeremy Schaap Sunday for an in-depth interview only for ESPN.

The Exclusive Interview will air this Sunday, June 9, 2019 on E:60 (9:00 a.m. ET/PT on ESPN)

This Sunday unbeaten lineal heavyweight champion Tyson “The Gypsy King” Fury sits down with E:60 reporter Jeremy Schaap for an exclusive interview where he will discuss the controversial Deontay Wilder fight, his struggles with substance abuse and his incredible return to boxing.

Fury, who returned to the ring after two years away battling depression and substance abuse, made headlines after an incredible fight with Deontay Wilder ended in a controversial draw. Despite the draw, the fight put Fury back on the map and has brought into sports headlines a rumored rematch between the two in 2020.







Schaap traveled to Fury’s home in England for the interview that will air on E:60 this Sunday ahead of Fury’s next fight on June 15 in Las Vegas against Tom Schwarz.