Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao and Keith “One Time” Thurman are in Las Vegas just days away from their Welterweight championship mega-fight on Saturday night at the MGM Grand on FOX PPV.

PBC and FOX will hold the final fight week press conference for media with the main event fighters taking stage with their teams and promotional outfits.

The Press Con will be shown live online via YouTube live stream by Premier Boxing Champions. The event starts at 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT (Video Below)

Pacquiao is boxing’s only 8-weight division world champion and currently active fighting Senator.







At the age of 40, fans are eager to see if the older veteran still has what it takes to compete at the highest level against the young lions.

Keith Thurman is an undefeated champion and he is glad to take on the task of trying to retire the legend on July 20th.

Pacquiao is trained by the great Freddie Roach and Thurman is trained by Dan Birmingham best known for guiding Winky Wright to a world title These two no nonsense old school trainers will try and match wits on Saturday night.

Thurman has been talking a lot of trash with bravado, threatening to retire the Pacman and mocking his small size and short arms.

Pacquiao will likely just smile and not engage with the loud talking Thurman and will rather do his talking in the ring with his fists.

Will the old legend still have what it takes to beat a prime young champion a decade younger than him or will the arrogant, young, champion deliver on his promise by defeating the future hall of famer and retiring him for good?

This is truly going to be the biggest fight of the summer.

Manny Pacquiao vs Keith Thurman – Final Press Conference Live Stream Video



Video uploaded by Premier Boxing Champions