Watch Caleb Plant vs Mike Lee Live on FOX before Pacquiao-Thurman

Boxing fans will be able to catch a special main event attraction live on FOX for free leading up to the Manny Pacquiao vs. Keith Thurman FOX Pay-Per-View card.

IBF super middleweight champion Caleb “Sweethands” Plant will take on undefeated challenger Mike Lee in a fight between two opponents who truly don’t like each other.

Plant (18-0, 10 KOs) who grew up in a poor rough area in Tennessee, has come through many trials and tribulations in life from the loss of his infant daughter to the recent shooting death of his mother.

With all the difficulty and hardship in life Plant uses boxing as a form of therapy. He sees Mike Lee as a privileged upper middle-class boxer who is more of a businessman than a fighter and had everything handed to him on a silver platter.







For Plant boxing was a way out of the poverty and rough upbringing. He wasn’t born with a silver spoon and didn’t have the opportunity for a college degree at Notre Dame like Lee, so he really wants to make a statement tonight to show Lee that boxing is only for special individuals not wannabe fighters.

Lee (21-0, 11 KOs) originally fought in the 175-pound light heavyweight division but jumped at the chance to finally fight for a world title when the offer to go down to 168 to fight Plant was given.

This was a tough weight cut for Lee who walks around at well over 200 pounds, but he was about to discipline himself with proper diet and nutrition to make the limit.

For Lee this is his chance to finally win a world title and to prove the doubters wrong that he is a world beater.

Caleb Plant vs. Mike Lee airs on Saturday, July 20, 2019 7PM ET Eastern Time / 4PM PT Pacific Time Live on FOX.