Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis: I think Manny Pacquiao stops Terence Crawford

One of the hottest young boxing stars today, Gervonta “Tank” Davis, fresh off his knock out victory of Ricardo Nunez went on the popular radio show Sway In The Morning on August 3rd to talk boxing and about his career.

Davis is a knockout artist, he holds the WBA 130-pound title and is promoted by Floyd Mayweather Jr.. He also has the potential of being the next big Pay-Per-View attraction because of his impressive KO percentage and fight style.

He has knocked out all but one of his 22 opponents and is being called the Mike Tyson of the super featherweight division.

Radio host Sway Calloway is a big boxing fan and wanted to get Gervonta’s take on the possibility of 40-year-old Filipino ring legend and WBA champion Manny ‘Pacman” Pacquiao taking on the undefeated American WBO welterweight champion Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford.







“Crawford and Manny (Pacquiao)?” asked Davis. “That’s a hard one, I’m gonna go with Pacquiao. I gotta go with Pacquiao in that fight. The last fight with him (Pacquiao) versus (Keith) Thurman, I actually placed a five thousand dollar bet on Manny Pacquiao right before the fight.”

Shocked by Davis pick of Pacquiao over Crawford, Sway asked him why he went with the older fighter over the younger one.

“Well, Terence, he keeps his chin up in the air and Manny Pacquiao he offsets you when he jumps in, I probably think Manny will stop him. Probably not knock him out, but he will stop him for sure. Manny hits hard.”

Davis like Pacquiao is a hard hitting southpaw and is entertaining fans with his action packed fighting style.

The biggest match for Davis is a fight with 135-pound champion Vasyl Lomachenko, but the possibility of that fight is difficult since they are with rival promoters.

Lomachenko is promoted by Bob Arum and Top Rank and Al Haymon and Floyd Mayweather handle Gervonta Davis. Arum doesn’t like doing business with Haymon or Mayweather so the probability of the Lomachenko vs. Davis fight happening is slim to none.