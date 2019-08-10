Vergil Ortiz Jr. vs Antonio Orozco, Joshua Franco vs Oscar Negrete Live Stream on DAZN

Vergil Ortiz one of the hardest hitters in the Golden Boy promotions roster will showcase his skills against Antonio Orozco live on DAZN on August 10, in front of a hometown crowd in Grand Prairie, Texas.
Also on the card will be two of his stablemates from the Robert Garcia Boxing Academy, Joshua Franco and Hector Tanajara.
Vergil Ortiz Jr. (13-0, 13 KOs) is a highly touted prospect in the welterweight division. He is known for his knockout power with all of his fights ending by KO. At only 21, he has already made the boxing world notice he is a serious contender in the division.
Ortiz trains under Robert Garcia in Riverside, California but tonight he is extra motivated to put on a show in his hometown of Grand Prairie, Texas.
Antonio “Relentless” Orozco (28-1, 17 KOs) is a former title challenger who only lost to Ortiz’s stablemate Jose Carlos Ramirez for the WBC light welterweight title.
Orozco thinks he can pull off the shocking upset and end the knockout streak of the promising young Texan.
It will be hard task for Orozco because the last opponent who said he would teach the young KO artist a lesson was experienced ring veteran Mauricio Herrera, who got knocked out by Ortiz in the third round.
Golden Boy Promotions DAZN Fight Card
Welterweight – Vergil Ortiz Jr vs. Antonio Orozco (WBA gold welterweight title)
Bantamweight – Joshua Franco vs. Oscar Negrete
Lightweight – Hector Tanajara Jr vs. Ezequiel Avilez
Light Welterweight – Marcelino Lopez vs. Daniel Echeverria
Junior Middleweight – Travell Mazion vs. Jeremy Ramos
Junior Middleweight – Alex Rincon vs. Joel Guevara
Super Bantamweight – Hector Valdez vs. Rafael DelGado
Light Welterweight – George Rincon vs. Enrique Escobar
Light Heavyweight – Tristan Kalkreuth vs. Kynndale Prather
Light Heavyweight – Joshua Juarez vs. Emanuel Sanchez
The live stream broadcast airs on August 10, 2019 at 6:00 PM PT on DAZN (watch.dazn.com)