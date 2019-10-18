Errol Spence charged with DWI after car crash, deletes Instagram “Savage” post

After surviving a horrific car crash with no serious or life threatening injuries, world champion boxer, Errol Spence Jr., was released from the Methodist Dallas Medical Center hospital but charged by the Dallas police with a DWI.

Spence who was clubbing before the crash was driving at a high speed of rate and overturned his white Ferrari 488 Spider at the early morning hours of October 10.

The champion boxer was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle. He was lucky to survive and to suffer no broken bones or severe injuries from the crash that left his $300,000 Ferrari totaled.

Shortly after being released from the hospital, Spence sent out a post on his Instagram story saying, “No broken Bones, I’m a Savage!”

The IG post was deleted shortly after being posted and many boxing fans were able to screen shot it before it was deleted.

The post rubbed a lot of people the wrong way and felt it showed the boxer didn’t learn anything from this accident and continued to boast in a arrogant manner.

The post was likely deleted after the DeSoto, Texas resident found out he was being charged with a DWI.

The Dallas police department released a statement on Wednesday October 17, 2019 that they charged Spence with a DWI (driving while intoxicated), which is a class B misdemeanor. Since his Blood Alcohol Level (BAL) was below 0.15, Spence won’t serve any time in prison for the charge but he could face a $2,000 penalty and have his drivers license suspended for a few months to a year.

“Errol Spence Jr. was charged with DWI, misdemeanor B. Mr. Spence has been released from the hospital and will need to address those charges. As for getting a speed of the vehicle, we will not be getting one. It was a single car accident with no other criminal charges. Therefore, no reason to get a warrant to pull the CDR (Black box) of the vehicle.”

Spence (26-0, 21 KOs) who is currently undefeated and holds the IBF and WBC welterweight belts will have to address the charges at a later date.