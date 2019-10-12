Josh Warrington vs Sofiane Takoucht Live Stream Online

Frank Warren’s Queensberry Promotions presents Josh Warrington vs Sofiane Takoucht for the IBF featherweight title on Saturday, October 12th at the First Direct Arena in Leeds, England and will be live streamed online in the United States on ESPN+ and in the UK on BT Sport.

Josh Warrington (29-0, 6 KOs) is the hometown favorite from Leeds, and he will fight in front of a packed crowd of local fans cheering him on on Saturday night when he defends IBF featherweight title.

The undefeated Warrington won the IBF belt against Lee Selby on May 19, 2018 and he has defended the title twice. In his last two fights he defeated former world champion Carl Frampton and Kid Galahad.

Tonight he will go for his third title defense against 33-year-old French challenger Sofiane Takoucht (35-3-1, 13 KOs).

Takoucht hasn’t lost a fight since 2014 and will make his UK debut against Warrington. Heading into the fight Warrington is the clear favorite but Takoucht being a southpaw and unknown could shock the world with an upset if the British champion takes him lightly.

Undefeated Lyndon Arthur (15-0, 12 KOs) and Emmanuel Anim fight for the for the vacant Commonwealth light heavyweight title.

Zelfa Barrett defends his Commonwealth super featherweight title against Scottish veteran Jordan McCorry.

Troy Williamson (11-0-1, 8 KOs) takes on Fouad El Massoudi in a 12-round super welterweight bout.

Fight Card

Featherweight – Josh Warrington vs Sofiane Takoucht

Super Featherweight – Zelfa Barrett vs Jordan McCorry

Light Heavyweight – Lyndon Arthur vs Emmanuel Anim

Super Welterweight – Troy Williamson vs Navid Mansouri

Featherweight – Shabaz Masoud vs Yesner Talavera

Josh Warrington vs. Sofiane Takoucht October 12, 2019, live stream on ESPN+ at 3PM ET/noon PT