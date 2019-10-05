Watch Gennady Golovkin vs Sergiy Derevyanchenko Live Stream on DAZN

Knockout artist Gennady “GGG” Golovkin returns to New York’s Madison Square Garden on October 5th to fight Sergiy Derevyanchenko for the vacant IBF world middleweight championship live on the DAZN streaming service.

Golovkin (39-1-1, 35 KOs) has been chasing a third fight with Mexican superstar Saul “Canelo” Alvarez since losing his titles to him back in September of 2018. He was so upset at the decision that he cut ties with his long time trainer Abel Sanchez and made a decision to go with Johnathon Banks instead for a new approach in strategy and conditioning.

Since that loss he signed a lucrative multi-fight deal with DAZN who also covers all of Canelo’s fights online.

On the first fight of GGG’s contract with DAZN he faced undefeated Canadian Steve Rolls at Madison Square Garden and knocked out the Canadian in the 4th round.

Tonight GGG takes on former world title challenger Sergiy Derevyanchenko of Ukraine.

Derevyanchenko (13-1, 10 KOs) has only one defeat on his professional record and it was by a close split decision to Daniel Jacobs for the vacant IBF middleweight belt back in October of 2018.

Tonight the Ukrainian contender will have a second shot at the vacant IBF title and he will need to bring his A game against a slugger like GGG who can change the fight with a single shot.

Heading into tonight’s bout the questions of weather the wars Golovkin has been in will show up tonight. A boxer who has been in slug fests and has taken lots of punches will break down sooner or later, and GGG was known for being able to eat the punches of his opponents and shake them off just to walk them down and apply his devastating punches.

Fight Card

Middleweight IBF Championship – Gennady Golovkin vs Sergiy Derevyanchenko

Super Lightweight – Ivan Baranchyk vs Gabriel Bracero

Super Welterweight – Israil Madrimov vs Alejandro Barrera

Super Middleweight – Ali Akhmedov vs Andrew Hernandez

Watch GGG vs Derevyanchenko on October 5, 2019 at 10:00 PM ET/7:00 PM PT live stream on DAZN (watch.dazn.com).