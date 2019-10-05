Watch UFC 243: Robert Whittaker vs Israel Adesanya Live Stream on ESPN plus

The Ultimate Fighting Championship heads to the Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia for UFC 243: Whittaker vs. Adesanya on October 5th and the Pay-Per-View event will be shown on live stream through ESPN +.

The UFC middleweight championship is up for grabs on Saturday night. Australian champion Robert Whittaker has been plagued with injuries holding him back from defending his 185-pound title. In the meantime the UFC made an interim championship fight while Whittaker sat on the sidelines recovering.

The undefeated Nigerian-New Zealander Israel Adesanya would take on power punching grappler Kelvin Gastelum for the interim belt at UFC 236.

Most fans felt that Adesanya was just a hyped up flashy striker and Gastelum would eventually expose him. The fight proved the naysayers wrong because Adesanya was able to defeat the heavy handed wrestler and nearly stop him before the five rounds were over.

The fight proved Adesanya was the real deal. He showed heart, skill, and won in impressive fashion against a hard hitting wrestler who people thought would be able to take him down at will.

Robert Whittaker is the opposite of the talkative Adesanya, he doesn’t trash talk or boast. He won the interim middleweight title in 2017 at UFC 213 when he beat Cuban wrestler Yoel Romero by decision in a hard-fought five round bout.

Whittaker is a technical striker with good wrestling skills. Adesanya is an unorthodox striker who uses moves that look like they are out of the Matrix. This championship match up is going to be a can’t miss bout between two contrasting styles.

UFC 243 Fight Card

Middleweight Title Fight – Robert Whittaker (Champ) vs. Israel Adesanya (Interim Champ)

Lightweight – Al Iaquinta vs. Dan Hooker

Heavyweight – Tai Tuivasa vs. Sergey Spivak

Welterweight – Luke Jumeau vs. Dhiego Lima

Heavyweight – Justin Tafa vs. Yorgan De Castro

WATCH UFC 243: Whittaker vs Adesanya Oct 5, 2019, 10:00PM ET/PT PPV Live Stream online on ESPN+