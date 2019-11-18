Deontay Wilder: Fighters bring their ultimate A game when they fight me

Undefeated American WBC heavyweight champion Deontay “Bronze Bomber” Wilder will fight Luis “King Kong” Ortiz on Saturday night November 23rd on FOX PPV.

The two giant heavyweights fought in March of 2018 and had a back and forth war. Ortiz came the closest of any opponent to hurting and stopping the devastating puncher from Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Eventually Wilder overcame a seventh round scare where he was nearly out on his feet, but came back to stop the durable Cuban heavyweight in round ten.

Wilder stopped by Inside PBC Boxing on FOX to talk about his upcoming FOX PPV. The WBC heavyweight champion said he knows every fighter he faces is tough because they respect his power and know they have to be in tip-top shape with a perfect fight plan when they step into the ring with him.

“When I fight guys they’re going to bring their ultimate A game because of what I possess and that’s power,” said Wilder.

Wilder knows his power is a game changer and believes any opponent he fights is bringing their all because any moment the fight could change because of it.

“They’re going to train with the proper training. They are going to bring guys in to try and get a game plan to beat me. When guys fight me they give it their all, they give me everything of them because I am a very dangerous fighter, specifically because of my power. I can get you out at any given time,” continued Wilder.

“Like I always say, when guys fight me they have to be perfect for twelve rounds, I only have to be perfect for two seconds because of what I’m blessed with.”

Wilder has a huge mega-fight looming in the future with colorful lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury. The two fought to a Draw at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on December 1, 2018.

The fight was controversial with one group of viewers thinking Tyson Fury did enough to win, and others saying the knockdown by Wilder in the twelfth round was enough to secure a close points win for the WBC champion.

A Wilder vs. Fury II fight will likely be a massive Pay-Per-View attraction because of how much drama surrounded the first bout.

Even though Wilder and Tyson Fury have already contractually agreed to a rematch, Wilder wants to destroy Ortiz to silence the doubters who said he got lucky in the first fight.