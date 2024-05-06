Naoya Inoue vs. Luis Nery Fight Live Stream, How To Watch, Date and Start Time

Top Rank Boxing on ESPN heads to the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan on May 6 for a stacked card headlined by Naoya Inoue vs. Luis Nery for the undisputed super bantamweight title and three other championship fights.

This can’t miss event will stream live in the United States on the ESPN+ app and it will be loaded with action.

This event is part of the Top Rank MAYhem Tour featuring 12 world title bouts in four continents with 21 championship belts on the line all in the month of May.

In the main event, undefeated Japanese boxing star Naoya “The Monster” Inoue will defend his undisputed four belt title against Mexican knockout artist Luis “Pantera” Nery.

Inoue (26-0, 23 KOs) has knocked out the majority of his opponents and is widely considered in the top three pound for pound in the world. He won his first title in April 2014 and has been on a rampage ever since collecting titles and knocking out top tier foes in the process.

Nery (35-1, 27 KOs) is a two division world champ, and held the WBC titles in the bantamweight and super bantamweight division. He suffered his first professional defeat to Brandon Figueroa in 2021. To prove he still has the knockout power, he delivered a sensational 11th round knockout over tough Armenian Azat Hovhannisyan in 2023.

Inoue and Nery are both power punchers so anytime you have hard hitters going toe to toe its bound to end in a knockout.

Top Rank on ESPN Fight Card

Super Bantamweight Championship: Naoya Inoue (Champ)vs. Luis Nery (WBC/WBA/WBO/IBF Titles)

Bantamweight Championship: Jason Moloney (Champ) vs. Yoshiki Takei (WBO Title)

Bantamweight Championship: Takuma Inoue (Champ) vs. Sho Ishida (WBA Title)

Flyweight Championship: Seigo Yuri Akui (Champ) vs. Taku Kuwahara (WBA Title)

Super Bantamweight: TJ Doheny vs. Bryl Bayogos

How to watch, date and start time

Watch Naoya Inoue vs. Luis Nery Fight on Monday, May 6, 2024 at 4 a.m. ET / 1 a.m. PT, Live Stream Exclusively on ESPN+ in the United States. For more information visit: ESPNPlus.com/TopRank

