Watch Naoya Inoue vs. Luis Nery Championship Boxing Live Online

Japanese boxing star Naoya “The Monster” Inoue will defend his undisputed super bantamweight championship against Mexican challenger and former two-division champ Luis “Pantera” Nery on Monday, May 6 at the Tokyo Dome in Japan.

The Top Rank Boxing on ESPN card will feature four world title fights and will live stream on ESPN+ in the USA.

In the co-main event, Australian WBO bantamweight world champion, Jason “Mayhem” Moloney will put his belt on the line versus former kickboxing champ and Japanese knockout artist Yoshiki Takei.

Inoue (26-0, 23 KOs) is Japan’s biggest boxing star and one of the best pound for pound boxers in the world. The Monster is known for his devastating KO power and his high boxing IQ which helped him beat many great fighters and former champions.

The Japanese star is a two-division undisputed world champion and already a hall of famer if he retired today, but he still craves more accolades and is in his prime so he doesn’t see himself retiring anytime soon.

On May 6, he will have a chance to put on another exciting fight for his fans in Japan when he takes on power punching Luis Nery.

Nery (35-1, 27 KOs) is a two-division champion and has heavy hands and an exciting offensive style of boxing. He will enter the ring a huge underdog but he believes he can pull off the upset by fighting smart and landing power shots.

WBA bantamweight world champion Takuma Inoue (19-1, 5 KOs) and younger brother of Naoya defends his title against Sho Ishida (34-3, 17 KOs). New WBA world flyweight champion Seigo Yuri Akui (19-2-1, 11 KOs) makes the first defense of his title in a rematch with Taku Kuwahara (13-1, 8 KOs), Akui won their 2021 bout by TKO in round 10.

Top Rank on ESPN Fight Card

Super Bantamweight Championship: Naoya Inoue (Champ)vs. Luis Nery (WBC/WBA/WBO/IBF Titles)

Bantamweight Championship: Jason Moloney (Champ) vs. Yoshiki Takei (WBO Title)

Bantamweight Championship: Takuma Inoue (Champ) vs. Sho Ishida (WBA Title)

Flyweight Championship: Seigo Yuri Akui (Champ) vs. Taku Kuwahara (WBA Title)

Super Bantamweight: TJ Doheny vs. Bryl Bayogos

Watch Naoya Inoue vs. Luis Nery Undisputed Super Bantamweight Championship live stream on Monday, May 6, 2024 at 4:00 a.m. ET / 1:00 a.m. PT on ESPN+. For more information visit: ESPNPlus.com/TopRank

