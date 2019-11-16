Dominic Boesel vs. Sven Fornling Fight Live Stream on ESPN Plus

Dominic Boesel vs. Sven Fornling for the interim WBA light heavyweight world title from Halle Messe Arena, Halle/Saale, Germany will live stream online on ESPN+ on November 16.

Dominic Boesel (29-1, 11 KOs) of Germany is the current European light heavyweight champion and his only professional defeat came in 2017 when he lost by TKO to Karo Murat.

The 30-year-old German contender is closer to having a world title fight because the WBA has made this an interim championship bout and the winner could either face the regular or super champions of the division next.

The World Boxing Association sanctioning body announced that Jean Pascal has been upgraded to WBA “regular” champion and undefeated Dmitry Bivol is now the “super” champion at light heavyweight.

Sven Fornling (15-1, 7 KOs) who is also 30 years old, is one of Sweden’s top boxers and quickly climbing the ladder to title contention.

Since suffering his first processional defeat in 2016 to Yevgenii Makhteienko by TKO, he has been on a five fight win streak and is looking to defeat Boesel to bring him to mandatory status for the WBA world championship.

If Fornling defeats Boesel for the interim title, and fellow Swede Badou Jack beats Jean Pascal for the regular WBA belt, a super-fight in Sweden between two Swedish boxers for a world championship could happen next year.

Fight Card

Light Heavyweight – Dominic Boesel vs. Sven Fornling

Super Middleweight – Stefan Hartel vs. David Zegarra

Junior Middleweight – Mohammed Rabii vs. Jesus Gurrola

Heavyweight – Peter Kadiru vs. Pedro Martinez

Cruiserweight – Roman Fress vs. David Vicena

Light Heavyweight – Tom Dzemski vs. Zoltan Sera

Heavyweight – Erik Pfeifer vs. Adnan Redzovic

Dominic Boesel vs. Sven Fornling on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at 1:00 PM PT Live stream on ESPN+ in the USA.