Logan Paul: I’ll beat CM Punk and Dillon Danis

Popular YouTube star Logan “The Maverick” Paul just participated in a massive boxing event against UK YouTube star KSI in Downtown Los Angeles with a packed Staples Center filled with YouTube celebs and young fans there to see the main event.

Paul and KSI put on a competitive fight in the UK in 2018 which ended in a close competitive draw. The two young millionaires decided to run it back and agreed to rematch in Los Angeles with boxing promoter Eddie Hearn handling the event. Instead of amateur rules with headgear they opted to make the rematch a professional bout with 10oz gloves and no headgear.

In the rematch the crowd was pro KSI even though it was fought in Paul’s backyard of Los Angeles, the British star was able to bring the majority of fans over from the UK to watch and root him on.

Both guys fought to the best of their ability and put on an exciting six rounds of boxing. The fight had controversial moments including a two point deduction by the referee that cost Paul the fight. The decision ultimately went to KSI and Paul still insists he won the bout.

TMZ sports caught up with Paul outside of the hotel he was staying a few days after the fight. The reporter asked him about the KSI fight which Paul insisted he won, and then asked about an MMA fight with former WWE star CM Punk who fought twice in the UFC and lost.

“I’d be down to fight (CM Punk), I think I I would destroy CM Punk if I’m being honest and I don’t think anyone would disagree with that,” said Paul when asked if he would fight the former WWE star turned UFC fighter.

After Paul called out CM Punk to a fight, the TMZ reporter brought up Dillon Danis who is known as one of UFC star Conor McGregor’s entourage members and training partners. Danis is currently under contract with Bellator and an expert in Brazilian jiu jitsu.

“To be honest with you, I’d fight Dillon (Danis) any day,” said Paul.”Dillon you are a F#cking P#ssy. You are a lot of talk and nobody in the MMA community really likes you. You got a few Twitter followers around your dick and I assure you and if you came over to the YouTube space we’d F#ck you up especially me.”

Paul would only fight Danis in boxing because he feels in MMA Danis would have a superior advantage in jiu jitsu over him. So a boxing match would make it evenly matched.

Paul and KSI both respect and love the sport of boxing and hoped the event helped bring new fans to the sport. Paul believes he deserves a rubber match with KSI since it was one draw and a loss, KSI has said he would love to box again but not against Paul.