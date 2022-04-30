Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano, Elin Cederroos vs Franchon Crews Fight Live Stream on Saturday

On Saturday night, April 30, a historical event in women’s boxing will take place with the first ever major boxing event headlined by females Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano and two women’s undisputed championship bouts on the same card.

Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano will battle for the undisputed lightweight championship of the world and on the undercard Franchon Crews-Dezurn vs. Elin Cederroos will take place for the women’s super middleweight undisputed championship.

Taylor, 35, comes from Bray, Ireland and is widely regarded as the best female fighter in Europe. She is also an Olympic Gold Medalist and undefeated in the pro ranks with titles in two different weight classes.

She currently holds the WBC/WBA/WBO and IBF titles at 135 pounds making her one of the few fighters male or female to hold the status of undisputed champion in a division a rare feat that only a few fighters in the history of the sport have achieved.

Serrano, 33, comes from Puerto Rico but grew up in New York, she is the only female to hold a title in seven different weight divisions, and has been compared to Manny Pacquiao who holds the title of 8 division champion.

Serrano fights out of the southpaw stance and uses an aggressive pressure fighting style to break down her opponents, where Taylor will try to box and brawl, it will be a main event that has the makings of an all out action packed fight to remember.

On the undercard another duo of female fighters have the chance at history to become one of the few undisputed champions in boxing when American Franchon Crews-Dezurn battles Sweden’s IBF and WBA champion Elin Cederroos for the queen of the 168-lbs division.

Cederroos holds the IBF and WBA belts and the vacant WBC and WBO titles will also be up for grabs, and this is a chance for Crews-Dezurn to finally capture world championship gold, but she will have to defeat the undefeated Swedish champion which is no easy task.

Tonight’s event is promoted by Matchroom boxing and Jake Pauls Most Valuable Promotions and broadcast live on DAZN.

Fight Card

Women’s Lightweight Championship – Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano (WBC/WBA/WBO/IBF Titles)

Junior Middleweight – Jessie Vargas vs. Liam Smith, 12 rounds

Women’s Super Middleweight Championship – Franchon Crews-Dezurn vs. Elin Cederroos (WBC/WBA/WBO/IBF Titles)

Flyweight – Galal Yafai vs. Miguel Cartagena

Venue: Madison Square Garden in New York City, NY

Date and Time: Saturday, April 30, 2022 at 9:00 PM ET/6:00 PM PT

TV and Live Stream: DAZN

Like this: Like Loading...