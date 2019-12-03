Andy Ruiz vs. Anthony Joshua 2 could bring more big fights to Saudi Arabia

With the big heavyweight rematch between Andy Ruiz and Anthony Joshua just a week away in Saudi Arabia, boxing fans in the middle east are finally able to witness big fights live in person.

This is a big move for boxing. Saudi Arabia has a lot of rich investors who love combative sports like boxing, Mixed Martial Arts and WWE pro wrestling and are willing to dish out money to have events in the oil rich country.

The venue for Ruiz vs. Joshua 2 is the newly constructed outdoor Diriyah Arena in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia and it was purposely built for this event. It will hold a capacity of 15,000 spectators and will be packed on fight night.

Saudi Arabia has the financial backing to secure these big money fights. They can compete with anyone during purse bids to host championship or top fights.

The Ruiz-Joshua fight is a big deal and Saudi Arabia was able to land it. In October, the WWE Crown Jewel event took place in Riyadh featuring undefeated heavyweight lineal boxing champion Tyson Fury taking on Braun Strowman.

Amir Khan took on Billy Dib at the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia in July.

We could see more big fights heading to the desert especially if the Saudi investors are willing to put up millions to outbid potential seekers wanting to host big fights.

Fighters would get paid well just like Joshua and Ruiz, who will make off well on December 7th. Joshua is reportedly making over $40 million and Ruiz over $7 million for the rematch in Saudi Arabia.

Boxing is also called prize fighting because many boxers went into the sport to provide a living for their family and take fights that will provide the most lucrative payouts.

Financial security is one of the biggest motivating factors for people especially those who have families to take care of.

Look for many fighters to follow suit, don’t be surprised if boxing superstar Floyd Mayweather Jr. who recently announced he was coming back to fight in 2020, will make his return to the ring in Saudi Arabia.

