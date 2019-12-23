Ryota Murata vs. Steven Butler, Ken Shiro vs. Randy Petalcorin Live Stream on Fuji TV

Top Rank boxing presents a triple-header championship live stream on ESPN+ and Fuji TV from the Yokohama Arena in Yokohama, Japan on December 23, with Olympic gold medalist Ryota Murata of Japan defending his WBA world middleweight title agaisnt Canadian contender Steven Butler in the main event of the evening.

Reigning IBF flyweight world champion Moruti Mthalane of South Africa will put his belt on the line against former Akira Yaegashi of Japan as the co-main event.

Unbeaten WBC light flyweight champion Kenshiro Teraji is looking to make another defense of his title against a very tough Randy Petalcorin of the Philippines.

Also on the card is the return of former four-division world champion Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez in an 8-round non-title bout.

The headliner of tonight’s card is Japanese middleweight star Ryota Murata (15-2, 12 KOs) who brought home a gold medal at the 2012 London Olympics.

Murata currently holds the WBA “Regular” middleweight title, and the two losses on his record to Hassan N’Dam N’Jikam and Rob Brant were all avenged by stoppage.

The opponent who is heading into enemy territory to try and dethrone the Japanese favorite is hard hitting Canadian Steven Butler 28-1-1, 24 KOs).

Fight Card

WBA “Regular” Middleweight Championship – Ryota Murata vs. Steven Butler

IBF Flyweight Championship – Moruti Mthalane vs. Akira Yaegashi

WBC Light Flyweight Championship – Kenshiro Teraji vs. Randy Petalcorin

Super Flyweight – Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez vs. Diomel Diocos

Watch the Top Rank on ESPN card on Monday, December 23, 2019 at 3:55 AM ET/12:55 AM PT, Live Stream on ESPN+ in the United States and on Fuji TV in Japan.

