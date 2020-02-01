Watch Ruben Villa vs. Alexei Collado, Taras Shelestyuk Live Stream on ShoBox

The long running SHOWTIME boxing series, ShoBox: The New Generation will return with a Friday night event from the Hirsch Coliseum in Shreveport, Louisiana, with Ruben Villa vs. Alexei Collado as the main event.

The card will be showcasing the young talent and promising prospects who are ready to make it to the next level in their careers.

Undefeated featherweight Ruben Villa (17-0, 5 KOs) comes from Salinas, California and is a decorated amateur boxer. The 22-year-old southpaw prospect turned pro in 2016 and has already gained a wealth of experience. Tonight he will go in against an upset minded hard hitting Cuban KO puncher Alexei Collado (26-2, 23 KOs).

Collado is 31, and he trains out of Miami, Florida. He has an impressive knockout ratio finishing over 80 percent of his opponents in the ring. Tonight he will try to use that power to his advantage and upset the young favorite Villa in the main event.

Undefeated Ukrainian welterweight prospect and 2012 Olympic Bronze medalist Taras Shelestyuk (17-0, 10 KOs) faces Luis Alberto Veron of Argentina.

Shelestyuk is 34-years-old and feels he is ready for a world title shot soon. He turned pro in 2013 and resides in Los Angeles where he trains. The Ukrainian southpaw will need to make a statement against Veron to prove he is worthy of contender status.

Tough Armenian slugger Zhora Hamazaryan (9-1-1, 6 KOs) will fight Sulaiman Segawa of Uganda in a lightweight bout.

Featherweight – Ruben Villa vs. Alexei Collado

Welterweight – Taras Shelestyuk vs. Luis Alberto Veron

Lightweight – Zhora Hamazaryan vs. Sulaiman Segawa

ShoBox: The New Generation: Ruben Villa vs. Alexei Collado on January 31, 2020 at 10:00 PM ET/7:00 PM PT on SHOWTIME and Live Streamed online on the SHOWTIME APP.

