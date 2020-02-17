If Manny Pacquiao wants an easy fight for big money, he should face Conor McGregor

Filipino boxing icon, Manny “Pac-Man” Pacquiao, is looking at his options for his return to the ring in June or July of 2020.

The list of opponents the Pac-Man and his team are looking at are undefeated IBF/WBC welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr., Shawn Porter, Mikey Garcia (should he beat Jessie Vargas), Danny Garcia, and UFC star Conor McGregor.

If Pacquiao wanted an easy fight for the highest payday possible, he should opt for Conor McGregor.

Pacquiao recently shocked fans by signing with McGregor’s management firm Paradigm Sports, and that had people wondering if Pacquiao and McGregor will eventually meet in the ring.

McGregor is the UFC’s cash cow and one of the biggest sports stars in the world. He has made it known that he wants to box again and mentioned Manny Pacquiao as a possible opponent. He made his professional boxing debut against Floyd “Money” Mayweather Jr. in 2017, and even though he got stopped in the 10th round, he fought well enough to win some rounds against Mayweather.

You also have to take into account the casual fight fans interest. The casual fan is someone who only watches big fights that are heavily hyped up by the media, and Conor McGregor and Manny Pacquiao are two of the biggest names in their respective sports, so a showdown between the two would pique major interest from the mainstream.

I know Pacquiao said he wouldn’t fight above 150 pounds ever again because he felt the size difference with Margarito was too much for him to handle. Pacquiao insisted that his limit is 147 pounds, but with a guy like McGregor he could make an exception and face him at the light middleweight limit of 154 pounds, the same division Mayweather fought him at.

McGregor could weigh 170 pounds on fight night and Pacquiao would still hurt him bad.

You have to understand the different mentalities. Manny Pacquiao is a wild man in the ring with an aggressive style and is similar to a honey badger in terms of his ferocity and fearlessness against bigger foes.

Conor McGregor is more of a showman. He isn’t really a warrior like Pacquiao and will tap out or quit when he knows the going is too tough as evidenced in his losses.

Even if McGregor loses he can still go back to the world of mixed martial arts and fight and beat some of the top guys there and draw huge Pay-Per-View audiences.

McGregor vs. Pacquiao is a win-win situation for both fighters. Pacquiao is already 41 years of age, and solidified himself as a first ballot hall of fame fighter and all time great legend, McGregor is a prize fighter and showman who doesn’t really care if he loses as long as he gets paid millions.

Both of these popular fighters will go home with a large sum of money and continue to live comfortably, and that is all that matters to them at this point in their careers.

Easy money, Easy life.

Like this: Like Loading...