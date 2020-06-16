Asking Manny Pacquiao to fight Golovkin or Canelo is an insane request

The internet is buzzing with the topic of Manny “Pac-Man” Pacquiao possibly going up in weight to challenge KO artist Gennady Golovkin for a 9th weight division world title.

I personally believe that anyone who is requesting this type of challenge are sadists. It is obvious there are weight classes for a reason and Pacquiao has already stated he would no longer go up to 154-pounds because he felt the size of Antonio Margarito when he fought him in 2010 to claim the vacant WBC junior middleweight title.

His cap off weight is 147 pounds and that is as high as he should go especially starting from flyweight. The man is 41 years old going on 42 and he is fighting way past his prime and doesn’t need to go up to middleweight when he has already accomplished more than any modern boxer.

I’ve read other comments from boxing fans saying he should fight Canelo Alvarez instead of Golovkin to be the true middleweight king.

I suspect the ones who want or are demanding Pacquiao to move up to 160 pounds to fight Canelo Alvarez or Gennady Golovkin are just Pacquiao haters or sadists who only care to see the freak show of a tiny guy like Pacquiao go up in weight and get brutally knocked out.

This is the part of boxing that sickens me. I agree with Floyd Mayweather Jr. when he said fans don’t care about you when you get badly hurt or wind up slurring your words.

He has a huge point, so many boxing viewers have a blood lust and want to see someone get beaten to a pulp for their own sadistic pleasure. Even though I wasn’t a fan of Mayweather’s cautious style of fighting, he fought safe and was boring because he realized the brutality of boxing and how fans move on to the next guy when a fighter loses or is washed up.

Even with Manny Pacquiao, when he got knocked out cold by Juan Manuel Marquez many of the casual fans jumped off the bandwagon and his pay-per-view buy rates plummeted.

I knew people who were diehard Pac fans who don’t even mention him in their top 10 favorite fighters of all time list anymore.

Ten years ago they were all boasting about how much of a beast he was and then he gets knocked out cold and showed he was human and they all got embarrassed and left the wagon.

If Pacquiao wants to continue, he should fight opponents within reason. We all know he is brave and will fight anyone but going up to 160 pounds is too much for a guy who started his boxing career at 106 pounds.

He barely weighs 145 pounds and has to eat thousands of calories just to make the 147 pound welterweight limit.

If Pacquiao opts not to fight Canelo or Golovkin, he shouldn’t be shamed for it. The haters will never be satisfied and they will always try to find an excuse anytime Pacquiao wins and when he loses they love to say he was exposed.

Never try to prove these haters wrong, they will never admit or acknowledge how great Pacquiao is. They will even want to see Pacquiao wind up severely brain damaged for their own sick pleasure, and if he somehow pulls off the nearly impossible feat and defeats Canelo or Golovkin they will just claim he was on steroids or weight drained them with a catchweight.

Pacquiao doesn’t have to prove anything. His legacy is set in stone and he has records that will likely never be broken anytime soon.

I am an avid fan of boxing and video games. My first fight of memory was watching Prince Naseem Hamed destroy Kevin Kelly. I enjoy all aspects of the sport. My favorite current boxer is Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao. My favorite boxing match is Diego Corrales vs. Jose Luis Castillo 1. I love watching boxing on Pay-Per-View more than being there live because you can really enjoy and watch the action from the best view.

