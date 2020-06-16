Zab Judah: I don’t like Pacquiao fighting GGG, but he could get it done

With boxing coming back in phases due to the Coronavirus, fight fans cannot wait to see some of the sports stars get back into the ring.

Manny “PacMan” Pacquiao one of the boxing world’s biggest stars and only 8-division world champion is eager to defend the WBA welterweight title he won last July when he beat Keith Thurman.

Pacquiao at the age of 41, is the oldest man to hold a welterweight title in boxing, and he doesn’t plan on retiring anytime soon.

The Filipino Senator’s list of possible opponents are Mikey Garcia, Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr., but a fourth name Gennady “GGG” Golovkin was mentioned by trainer Freddie Roach.

Golovkin vs. Pacquiao for the middleweight title and a record setting 9-division world titles would be unheard of, but Pacquiao is known to defy logic and keeps proving people wrong when they think he can’t do it.

Former two-division world champion Zab “Super” Judah was interviewed by Elie Seckbach of ESNEWS and even though he doesn’t like the match-up between Pacquiao and GGG, he believes Pacquiao can still shock the world if he does face the hard hitting IBF middleweight champion.

“I don’t like that fight for Pacquiao, but can he pull it off? Yes.” Judah told ESNEWS regarding the possible fight with Pacquiao versus Gennady Golovkin. “I mean there is so much power in any mans body. You can never tell a man what they can’t do, there is no such thing. I done shocked the game so many different times. When they said he is fighting for championship, oh he can’t do it no more, he did it again. I don’t like the fight but he could possibly go up and get it done.”

Seckbach would later ask the now retired Judah if he and Pacquiao met in their prime how the fight would go, Judah responded by saying “Pacquiao would say he would beat me and I would say the same thing.”

Judah has nothing but respect for Pacquiao but he believes a fight between the two explosive southpaws in their prime would have been entertaining fight for the fans, and he would come out on top by stoppage.

Whoever the 41-year-old Pacquiao chooses to fight next, the boxing world will be sure to tune in.

