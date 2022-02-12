FREE Live Stream: Daniel Jacobs vs. John Ryder Before The Bell Fight Card

The Daniel Jacobs vs. John Ryder fight will take place at the Alexandra Palace in London, England on February 12 and will be live streamed on DAZN.

But first the Before The Bell Free live stream of the preliminary undercard will air on Matchroom Boxing’s official YouTube Channel.

The preliminary fight card will feature up and coming talent from the stable of Eddie Hearn and will be an appetizer before the main card on DAZN.

Undefeated 21-year-old southpaw Hopey Price will take on Ricardo Roman in a six round featherweight tussle.

Price is a highly touted promising young star, he has the looks and the talent that could make him a big crossover star in boxing.

Cyrus Pattinson faces Evgenii Vazem in super welterweight bout scheduled for six rounds.

Rising boxing prospect Shiloh Defreitas takes on a tough Alexey Tukhtarov in a welterweight six round bout.

Right after the Free Live Stream on YouTube, fight fans can tune into the main event card on DAZN headlined by American former world champion Daniel “Miracle Man” Jacobs and British southpaw John “The Gorilla” Ryder in a super middleweight WBA title eliminator.

Saturday’s event is promoted by Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing.

Before The Bell: Jacobs vs Ryder Fight Card

Featherweight – Hopey Price vs. Ricardo Roman

Super Welterweight – Cyrus Pattinson vs. Evgenii Vazem

Welterweight – Shiloh Defreitas vs. Alexey Tukhtarov

The live stream broadcast airs on Saturday, February 12, 2021 at 11:30 AM ET/8:30 AM PT on Matchroom Boxing’s YouTube.

Before The Bell: Jacobs vs Ryder Live Stream Undercard



Upload by Matchroom Boxing

The Jacobs vs Ryder main event will be show live on the DAZN App right after the FREE Before The Bell live stream broadcast.

Like this: Like Loading...