Jerwin Ancajas vs. Fernando Martinez Live Stream on Showtime Saturday Night

Filipino IBF Super Flyweight World Champion Jerwin “Pretty Boy” Ancajas returns to action on Saturday night against Argentinian challenger Fernando Martinez on the Showtime Championship Boxing card featuring Chris Colbert vs. Hector Luis Garcia in the main event spot.

The Premier Boxing Champions card will be broadcast on Showtime and live streamed on the Showtime App.

Ancajas (33-1-2, 22 KOs) is one of the top world champions of the Philippine islands, and he is promoted and handled by the great Manny Pacquiao and MP Promotions.

The Southpaw champion is happy to be back in the ring and to defend his world title again, but his main goal is to unify the belts and he will need to defeat Fernando Martinez to move one step closer to his ultimate goal.

Martinez (13-0, 8 KOs), is a tough undefeated fighter from Argentina and he is ready to prove to the world that he can become a world champion just like the other fighters from his country who traveled to the USA to win belts like Sergio Martinez and Marcos Maidana.

If Ancajas doesn’t take this fight serious, Martinez can pull of the upset and derail the Filipinos dream goal of unifying the titles at 115 pounds.

Fight Card

Super Featherweight – Chris Colbert vs. Hector Luis Garcia

Light Welterweight – Gary Antuanne Russell vs. Viktor Postol

Super Flyweight Championship – Jerwin Ancajas vs. Fernando Martinez (IBF Title)

Venue: The Cosmopolitan Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada

Date and Time: Saturday, February 25, 2022 at 10:00 PM ET/7:00 PM PT

TV/Live Stream: SHOWTIME Championship Boxing

