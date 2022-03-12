BKFC Fight Night New York II: Jarod Grant vs. Anthony Retic FREE Live Stream Prelims

The BKFC returns to New York for an interim championship match for the bantamweight title between two undefeated contenders Jarod Grant and Anthony Retic, and the anticipated debut of undefeated UK bare knuckle standout Connor Tierney taking on Jeremiah Riggs, as well as a stacked card of bare knuckle action on March 12th from the Seneca Allegany Casino and Resort.

BKFC bantamweight champion Johnny Bedford was originally scheduled to defend his belt against undefeated Jarod “Kid Gatti” Grant but had to pull out of the fight due to injury and the BKFC found a late replacement in Anthony Retic.

As Brutal Bedford recovers from his injury, the main event fighters tonight will fight for the interim 135lb title and then will get the next crack at the world title when Bedford returns.

The Co-main event will showcase the BKFC debut of undefeated bare knuckle prizefighter Connor Tierney who comes from the United Kingdom and is considered the best of the best in his division, he will look to put on a show against Jeremiah Riggs in what should be a great co-feature.

The Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship will air a FREE preliminary undercard and pre-show on YouTube before the main card which will be available for order on BKFC.com and FITE.TV.

BKFC Prelim Card

Christian Torres vs Stanislav Grosu

Lardy Navarro vs Anthony Prater

Art Driscoll vs Damon Bell

The Three-fight Preliminary undercard countdown live stream show airs on March 12, 2022 at 8PM ET/PT on YouTube.

Fight Night New York 2 Free Live Stream Prelims!



YouTube video upload by Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship

BKFC Fight Night New York 2: Jarod Grant vs Anthony Retic, Saturday, March 12, 2022 at 9:00 PM ET/6:00 PM PT, Live Stream on BKFC.com and FITE.TV.

