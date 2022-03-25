Tim Tszyu vs Terrell Gausha Fight Live on SHOWTIME

SHOWTIME Championship Boxing returns with a Premier Boxing Champions Triple-Header event from The Armory in Minneapolis, headlined by Tim Tszyu vs. Terrell Gausha, live on March 26.

The opening bout is a light welterweight showdown between Elvis Rodriguez and Juan Velasco, and the co-main event has lightweights Michel Rivera and Joseph Adorno going at it.

Tim Tszyu is making his United States debut on Saturday night and he will carry Australia on his back and the legacy of the Tszyu name when he steps in the ring.

The popular Australian rising star is ready to make a name for himself stateside and to also prove that he isn’t just living off his legendary father Kostya Tszyu’s name. He wants to become a world champion and defend his belt multiple times and will take on all the top guys to show the boxing world he is the real deal.

Terrell Gausha is the American opponent who will try to stop the Tszyu hype train and sees this as an opportunity to gain his own prominence in the sport.

Gausha, 34, was a top amateur boxer and highly touted before turning professional. He represented the United States in the 2012 Olympic games from London, and despite being a top guy in the amateur ranks he never achieved championship status in the pros.

In 2017, Gausha had his opportunity to become a world champion but lost a unanimous decision to Cuban Erislandy Lara for the WBO super welterweight title. The fight with Lara was also his first professional loss. His only other defeat was to knockout artist Erickson Lubin by unanimous decision.

For Gausha this is a make or break fight for him, he will need a win or a good showing to keep his name alive in the division and to keep climbing the ladder for another crack at the world title.

The card is presented by Premier Boxing Champions, promoted by TGB Promotions and broadcast by SHOWTIME Sports.

Fight Card

Junior Middleweight – Tim Tszyu vs. Terrell Gausha

Lightweight – Michel Rivera vs. Jospeh Adorno

Light Welterweight – Elvis Rodriguez vs. Juan Velasco

Venue: The Armory in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Date and Time: Saturday, March 26, 2022 at 9:00 PM ET/6:00 PM PT

TV/Live Stream: Showtime, Showtime APP online

Premium subscribers can also download the SHOWTIME App for more information on the fight and upcoming boxing events visit: https://www.sho.com/sports/fights

