All ACCESS: Errol Spence Jr. vs. Yordenis Ugas Full Video Episode Two

Episode 2 of Showtime’s ALL Access: Spence vs. Ugas, continues to follow the two welterweight world champions as they grind hard for their upcoming April 16th Title unification in Arlington, Texas on SHOWTIME PPV.

IBF/WBC welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr. trains in Texas and will have the advantage of home and comfort heading into the big showdown.

For Spence he likes to live a simple and quiet life during camp, he keeps everything the same except for now hiring a nutritionist who makes his daily meals so he can make the 147-pound division a lot easier.

Spence is considered one of the bigger welterweights and the weight cut gets tougher with age and as you hit your late 20s and early 30s most fighters move up a division or two. For Spence he sees a move to 154-pounds as a possible option depending on how he looks in his fight with Ugas and if his body feels strong.

Ugas holds the WBA title and the Cuban born fighter, who trains out of Las Vegas, Nevada, feels it is his time to pull of yet another upset like he did with the legendary Filipino southpaw Manny “Pac-Man” Pacquiao.

Coach Ismael Salas who devised the gameplan to beat Pacquiao, will yet again go up against a southpaw and this time he feels the world will see that Ugas win over Pacquiao was no fluke once he beats Spence.

In Episode 2 we are introduced to Ugas son, and shows how the loving father takes care of his autistic child with so much affection.

Spence and Ugas aren’t taking shortcuts, they are getting prepared mentally and physically for one of the biggest welterweight championship unification’s of recent years.

ALL ACCESS: Spence vs. Ugas Episode 2



YouTube video upload by SHOWTIME Sports

Watch ERROL SPENCE VS. YORDENIS UGAS on Saturday, April 16, 2022 at 9:00 PM ET – 6:00 PM PT, Watch LIVE on SHOWTIME PAY-PER-VIEW!

