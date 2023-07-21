The Match of Legend: Manny Pacquiao vs. Buakaw Banchamek Exhibition Boxing Match 2024

Two fighting legends from different combative sports collide in 2024 when Filipino boxing great Manny “Pac-Man” Pacquiao takes on Muay Thai kickboxing legend Buakaw Banchamek in an exhibition boxing match.

When you think of Manny Pacquiao he remember the ferocity the Filipino southpaw and boxing’s only eight division world champion would bring every time he stepped into the squared circle. Always the smaller man he showed no fear when approaching much bigger foes and gave the fight fans exciting battles to remember forever.

Since retiring he ran for President of the Philippines but lost the bid, and now is on an exhibition boxing world tour. In his first major exhibition event Pacquiao fought Korean YouTube martial artist DK Yoo in South Korea on December 11, 2022 and this time he will take on Buakaw who is widely regarded as the best kickboxer that Thailand has ever produced.

Buakaw has over 240 professional fights and is still competing. He last fought at Rizin 42 in May of 2023 and fought to a Draw against Japanese fighter Rukiya Anpo. Previously he even stepped into the world of Bare Knuckle Boxing and knocked out Erkan Varol in the first round at BKFC Thailand 3.

Pacquiao, 44, will meet Buakaw, 41, in a super fight exhibition billed as “The Match of Legend” in the first quarter of 2024 and they will fight at a catchweight to be determined but anywhere from 150 to 160 pounds. The event will also be a Pay-Per-View broadcast.

Even though its an exhibition boxing match, both fighters promised they will treat it as if it were a real sanctioned pro fight.

The fight was officially announced in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, July 21, 2023 during a media press event with Pacquiao and Buakaw facing off on stage with show promoter Vinij Lertratanachai.The fight date, venue, and Pay-Per-View price have not yet been decided and will be announced later on.

Like this: Like Loading...