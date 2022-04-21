BKFC Fight Night: Joey Beltran vs Frank Tate Free Live Stream Fight Card

The BKFC heads to Ft. Lauderdale, Florida on Thursday April 21 for a stacked card of bare knuckle fights headlined by Joey Beltran vs. Franke Tate, including a Free three fight live stream preliminary card on YouTube.

Former UFC and Mixed Martial Arts veteran Joey Beltran lost his BKFC heavyweight title at BKFC Fight Night: New York in a rematch to Arnold Adams.

Despite the setback and loss of his BKFC title, Beltran hasn’t given up on winning back his belt and is still motivated to get another shot at the belt.

Beltran, 40, is ready to get back in the mix and he is going to take on the hard hitting “Big” Frank Tate, 45, in a main event that has the potential to end via knockout. Tate has upset on his mind and is going into the main event with the intention of this leading to a heavyweight title shot next.

The co-main event features British scrapper James “Lights Out” Lilley going up against American Adam Pellerano in a lightweight bout.

The Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship takes place at the Charles F. Dodge City Center in Pembroke Pines, Florida on Thursday, April 21, 2022.

BKFC Fight Night Fort Lauderdale: Joey Beltran vs Frank Tate FREE preliminary undercard and pre-show YouTube live stream starts at 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT on the official Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship YouTube page: https://www.youtube.com/c/BareKnuckleFightingChampionship.

Preliminary Fight Card

Brian Duran vs Glendel Futrell

Gorjan Slaveski vs Ramal Amanov

Jeremy Smith vs Davian Green

