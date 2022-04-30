Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano Free Fight Live Stream Before The Bell

The biggest fight in women’s boxing takes place on Saturday night when undefeated lightweight champion Katie Taylor of Ireland puts her undisputed title on the line against the multi-division champion Amanda Serrano of Puerto Rico in front of a packed crowd at the famed Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Matchroom Boxing will showcase a four fight card on YouTube before the Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano main card in New York.

The Before The Bell Live Stream and Pre-Show will feature some of Matchroom boxing’s top prospects and future stars in the making.

On the card will be popular rising Australian female featherweight prospect Skye Nicolson and she will take on Shanecqua Paisley Davis.

Light Heavyweight Khalil Coe and William Langston will square off in a 6-round bout.

Other bouts include welterweight Rashat Mati taking on Joe Eli Hernandez in an 8 rounder, and Austin Williams facing Chordale Booker in a 10-round middleweight bout for the WBA Continental Americas title.

Make sure to catch all the prelim action live before the main card on DAZN.

Before The Bell Fight Card

Light Heavyweight – Khalil Coe vs William Langston

Women’s Featherweight – Skye Nicolson vs Shanecqua Paisley Davis

Welterweight – Reshat Mati vs Joe Eli Hernandez

Middleweight – Austin Williams vs Chordale Booker

The Before The Bell Free Live Stream begins at 4:30 PM ET/1:30 PM PT on April 30, on YouTube.

Before The Bell: Taylor vs Serrano Live Stream Undercard



YouTube video upload by Matchroom Boxing

Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano undisputed women’s lightweight championship takes place on Saturday, April 30, 2022 at 9:00 PM ET/6:00 PM PT on www.DAZN.com.

Like this: Like Loading...