Ryan Garcia vs Emmanuel Tagoe FREE Live Stream Fight Undercard on YouTube

The return of “KingRy” Ryan Garcia is near and he will take on tough veteran Emmanuel Tagoe from Ghana in a catchweight 139 pounds main event from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on Saturday night. The event will be live streamed online on DAZN.

One of the most popular young fighters in all of boxing is California native, Ryan Garcia, 23, and he has a massive fan following on social media of mostly young females.

He is reminiscent of his promoter Oscar De La Hoya who also began his career in the 130 pounds division and moved up all the way to middleweight.

De La Hoya was known as the Golden Boy for capturing Olympic Gold at the 1992 Olympic games and also being gold in the box office gaining fanfare and pay-per-view buys. His fanbase also consisted of young women who found him attractive and would purchase all his events, and Garcia is making a similar path.

Garcia is ready to put on an impressive display of boxing after taking care of mental issues he was going through that sidelined him for a year. He got with trainer Joe Goossen who trained him as a teen and left Canelo Alvarez and trainer Eddy Reynoso.

Emmanuel Tagoe is the man who was picked to welcome the popular lightweight back. Tagoe is in his 30s and believes his experience will be key. He promised to take Garcia into deep water and really test him to see if he is ready for the big time.

Before the main card, Golden Boy Promotions will broadcast a FREE live stream on their YouTube channel and it will be stacked with six fights headlined by Brazilian Patrick Teixeira versus Paul Valenzuela in a middleweight ten rounder.

The rest of the card features top prospects and up and comers from the Golden Boy boxing stable.

Fight Card

Middleweight – Patrick Teixeira vs. Paul Valenzuela, 10 rounds

Featherweight – Gregory Morales vs. Katsuma Akitsugi, 8 rounds

Heavyweight – Tristan Kalkreuth vs. Santander Silgado, 6 rounds

Light Welterweight – George Rincon vs. Alejandro Frias, 10 rounds

Super Bantamweight – Hector Valdes Jr vs. Daniel Moncada, 8 rounds

Featherweight – Santos Ortega vs. Jesus Martinez, 6 rounds

The undercard preliminary live stream pre-show airs on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 1:00 PM PT.

Golden Boy Fight Night: Garcia vs. Tagoe Preliminary Fights Live Stream



YouTube upload by Golden Boy Promotions

