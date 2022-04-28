Watch Oscar Valdez vs. Shakur Stevenson Final Press Conference Live Stream on YouTube

On Saturday night, undefeated Super Featherweight champions Oscar Valdez and Shakur Stevenson will hold a championship unification bout live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas and televised on ESPN.

Before the two champion step into the ring, Top Rank will broadcast the final fight week press conference on Thursday, the event will be live streamed on YouTube for Free.

Oscar Valdez (30-0, 23 KOs) holds the WBC super featherweight title and Shakur Stevenson (17-0, 9 KOs) holds the WBO strap, and both guys fought in the Olympic games and come into the fight undefeated.

When you have two undefeated fighters it makes the fight even more intriguing since neither has tasted defeat and they either fight extra cautious or extra hungry.

Valdez is 31 and has more professional experience than the 23-year-old Stevenson, but Stevenson believes he is ready to take on the top and Valdez is the top guy in the division and he wants to prove the critics that he is the best.

The anticipated boxing event will also feature U.S. Olympic Lightweight Medalist Keyshawn Davis taking on Estaban Sanchez and Muhammad Ali’s grandson Nico Ali Walsh will fight Alejandro Ibarra in a middleweight attraction.

The Valdez-Stevenson press conference live stream airs on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 4:00 PM ET / 1:00 PM PT on YouTube (Video below)

