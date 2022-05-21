How to Watch Alen Babic vs. Adam Balski Fight Live Stream Online

The ferocious heavyweight knockout artist Alen Babic will make his bridgerweight debut on Saturday night against Adam Balski on the Joshua Buatsi vs. Craig Richards Matchroom Boxing card.

Babic (10-0, 10 KOs) has knocked out all of his opponents and after campaigning at heavyweight he has decided to fight in the new bridgerweight division with a weight limit of 225 lbs.

The 30-year-old from Croatia is considered small for a modern heavyweight and thinks the move down in weight would pit him against guys his own size.

On Saturday, Babic takes on Adam Balski (16-1, 9 KOs) of Poland and wants to continue his knockout streak to 11.

Balski isn’t a known puncher but he will need to box to avoid the hard shots from the Croatian slugger.

This will be one of the amazing fights on Saturday night from the O2 Arena in London, England.

The main event Joshua Buatsi vs. Craig Richards is a light heavyweight bout between two of Britain’s finest, and undefeated unified WBC and IBF women’s super lightweight world champion Chantelle Cameron takes on Victoria Moelia Bustos as the featured bout.

How To Watch:

Alen Babic vs. Adam Balski takes place on the undercard of Joshua Buatsi vs Craig Richards on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at 2:00 PM ET/PT and will be live streamed on DAZN. For more information on how to watch tonight’s boxing event visit www.dazn.com.

Like this: Like Loading...