How To Watch UFC 274: Oliveira vs. Gaethje, Namajunas vs. Esparza 2 Live Stream Online

The Ultimate Fighting Championship heads to the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona for UFC 274: Charles Oliveira vs. Justin Gaethje on Saturday, May 7, 2022.

In the main event UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira takes on former interim champion Justin Gaethje in what should be a stellar fight that is sure to please fight fans. On Friday’s weigh-in Oliveira failed to make the 155 pound limit and was stripped of his UFC belt, only Gaethje can challenge for the title.

In the co-main Women’s strawweight champion Rose Namajunas meets former champion Carla Esparza in the rematch several years in the making. Thug Rose met Esparza in The Ultimate Fighter Finale in 2014 for the Women’s inaugural strawweight championship and lost to Esparza via rear naked choke.

Former Bellator champion Michael Chandler will face off against former interim UFC lightweight champion Tony Ferguson in what could end up being a fighter of the night contender.

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Mauricio “Shogun” Rua will fight title contender Ovince Saint Preux.

Opening the UFC 274 Pay-Per-View card is a bout between two veterans of the sport Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone and Joe Lauzon. The Cerrone vs. Lauzon will kick off the broadcast with a bang because these two warriors are known to bring it on fight night.

UFC 274 Main PPV Card

Lightweight Championship – Charles Oliveira vs. Justin Gaethje

Women’s Strawweight Championship – Rose Namajunas (Champ) vs. Carla Esparza

Lightweight – Michael Chandler vs. Tony Ferguson

Light Heavyweight – Mauricio Rua vs. Ovince Saint Preux

Lightweight – Donald Cerrone vs. Joe Lauzon

Televised ESPN Fight Card

Welterweight – Randy Brown vs. Khaos Williams

Welterweight – Francisco Trinaldo vs. Danny Roberts

Catchweight (146.5 lb) – Macy Chiasson vs. Norma Dumont

Flyweight – Brandon Royval vs. Matt Schnell

Early preliminary card Live Stream on ESPN+ / UFC Fight Pass

Heavyweight – Blagoy Ivanov vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima

Welterweight – Andre Fialho vs. Cameron VanCamp

Women’s Flyweight – Tracy Cortez vs. Melissa Gatto

Flyweight – Kleydson Rodrigues vs. C.J. Vergara

Women’s Strawweight – Ariane Carnelossi vs. Lupita Godinez

Bantamweight – Journey Newson vs. Fernie Garcia

How to Watch UFC 274 online

UFC 274: Oliveira vs Gaethje takes place on Saturday, May 7, 2022 at 10:00/7:00 PM ET/PT.

Fans can watch the live stream on ESPN+ PPV https://plus.espn.com/ufc/ppv/ in the United States, BT Sport in the UK and Kayo Sports in Australia.

Like this: Like Loading...