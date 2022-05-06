WATCH BKFC 25: Arnold Adams vs. Dillion Cleckler Live Stream on FITE TV

The Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship heads to the Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, Florida for BKFC 25: Adams vs. Cleckler live on Friday, May 6th on FITE TV.

The BKFC card will be stacked with action including a heavyweight championship main event and FREE live stream preliminary bouts on YouTube.

The main event pits BKFC heavyweight champion Arnold Adams (6-1) against undefeated Dillion Cleckler (3-0) in what should be a great scrap between two of the best guys in the division.

Adams weighed in at 257 lbs and Cleckler was the smaller guy at 238 lbs. Both guys will come to bang and like always the BKFC is fast paced action that delivers.

The co-main event pits Dave Mundell (3-1) against fan favorite former UFC and MMA fighter Julian “Let Me Bang” Lane (4-6), anytime Lane fights it delivers fireworks just like his last bout against “Platinum” Mike Perry which was a brutal war with both guys going toe to toe.

BKFC 25 Main Card

Arnold Adams [Champ] vs. Dillion Cleckler (Heavyweight Championship)

Dave Mundell vs. Julian Lane

“Gentlemen” Jack Claffey vs. Brandon Lambert

Joshua Sanchez vs. Levi Costa

Henry Williams vs. Pete Petties

Terry Janoski vs. Jay Jackson

Ryan Reber vs. Micah Mitchell

Art Parker vs. Warren Thompson

JR Ridge vs. Daniel Alvarez

Idrees Wasi vs. John McAllister

Free YouTube Prelims Card

Henry Williams vs. Sterling Lenz

Travis Floyd vs. Robert Adams

Travis Lerchen vs. Gabriel Motas

Venue: Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, Florida

Date and Time: Friday, May 6, 2022 at 9:00 PM ET/6:00 PM PT

TV/Live Stream: FITE.TV and BKTV App

