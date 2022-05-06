WATCH BKFC 25: Arnold Adams vs. Dillion Cleckler Live Stream on FITE TV

The Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship heads to the Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, Florida for BKFC 25: Adams vs. Cleckler live on Friday, May 6th on FITE TV.
The BKFC card will be stacked with action including a heavyweight championship main event and FREE live stream preliminary bouts on YouTube.
The main event pits BKFC heavyweight champion Arnold Adams (6-1) against undefeated Dillion Cleckler (3-0) in what should be a great scrap between two of the best guys in the division.
Adams weighed in at 257 lbs and Cleckler was the smaller guy at 238 lbs. Both guys will come to bang and like always the BKFC is fast paced action that delivers.
The co-main event pits Dave Mundell (3-1) against fan favorite former UFC and MMA fighter Julian “Let Me Bang” Lane (4-6), anytime Lane fights it delivers fireworks just like his last bout against “Platinum” Mike Perry which was a brutal war with both guys going toe to toe.
BKFC 25 Main Card
Arnold Adams [Champ] vs. Dillion Cleckler (Heavyweight Championship)
Dave Mundell vs. Julian Lane
“Gentlemen” Jack Claffey vs. Brandon Lambert
Joshua Sanchez vs. Levi Costa
Henry Williams vs. Pete Petties
Terry Janoski vs. Jay Jackson
Ryan Reber vs. Micah Mitchell
Art Parker vs. Warren Thompson
JR Ridge vs. Daniel Alvarez
Idrees Wasi vs. John McAllister
Free YouTube Prelims Card
Henry Williams vs. Sterling Lenz
Travis Floyd vs. Robert Adams
Travis Lerchen vs. Gabriel Motas
Venue: Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, Florida
Date and Time: Friday, May 6, 2022 at 9:00 PM ET/6:00 PM PT
TV/Live Stream: FITE.TV and BKTV App