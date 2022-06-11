BKFC Fight Night Jackson 2: Alan Belcher vs Frank Tate Fight Stream Live Online

The Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship returns with BKFC Fight Night: Jackson 2 Alan Belcher vs. Frank Tate live on June 11 from the Jackson Convention Complex in Jackson, Mississippi.

The main event has former UFC fighter and MMA veteran Alan Belcher going toe to toe with hard hitting Frank Tate in a heavyweight bout that has the chances of ending quickly with one punch.

Belcher wants to win the heavyweight strap but first he must get by Big Frank Tate who packs a devastating punch.

The former UFC welterweight standout is currently 2-0 in the BKFC and impressed in his debut against Tony Lopez, and in his second fight he knocked out Bobo O’Bannon with a short right hand in the first round of an all out brawl.

Frank Tate is coming off a huge knockout win of former champion and UFC veteran Joey Beltran, he will try to land his heavy hands on Belcher and stop the hype train.

The BKFC is the fastest growing combat sport and always delivers fast paced action with exciting matches from start to finish.

BKFC Jackson 2 Fight Card

Alan Belcher vs. Frank Tate

Ronnie Peralta vs. Martin Brown

Sawyer Depee vs. Quentin Henry

Billy Wagner vs. Jeremiah Riggs

Arthur Walcott-Ceesay vs. Bobby Taylor

Stanislav Grosu vs. Brad Kelly

Frankie Shughart vs. Brett Williams

Free Prelim Card on YouTube

Phil Ramer vs. Tyler Sammis

Christian Torres vs. Tim Hester

The event takes place on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at 9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT on FITE.TV and the BKTV App online.

The Free preliminary two-fight card and countdown show will air at 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT on YouTube and FITE.TV.

Fight Night Jackson 2 Free Prelim Fights Live Stream Video



