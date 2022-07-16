How to Watch Hamzah Sheeraz vs. Francisco Emmanuel Torres Fight Live Stream Online

On Saturday night Frank Warren’s Queensberry promotions hosts a stacked night of boxing action at the Copper Box Arena, in London England with undefeated Hamzah Sheeraz taking on Francisco Emmanuel Torres in the headliner live on BT Sport.

Sheeraz (15-0, 11 KOs) is an undefeated British middleweight who is quickly making a name for himself in the division. He will take on durable Argentinean fighter Francisco Emmanuel Torres (17-3-1, 5 KOs) in a middleweight contest set for 10-rounds.

The 23-year-old Sheeraz spent his training camp in the United States under the guidance of Ricky Funez at the Ten Goose gym in Van Nuys, California. This his fourth fight under the California based trainer and the Brit enjoys training in the state because it keeps him focused.

On July 16 he will aim to put on another impressive performance and is motivated to fight in front of a home crowd and to show off his skills to send the division a warning that he is coming up and going to be a force in the future.

continues his quest at middleweight with a defense of his WBC International Silver title – won last time out via defeat of Jez Smith – against the Argentinean Francisco Emmanuel Torres (17-3-1, 5 KOs) over 10 rounds.

Fight Card

Middleweight – Hamzah Sheeraz vs. Francisco Emmanuel Torres

Super Middleweight – Lennox Clarke vs. Mark Heffron

Featherweight – Nick Ball vs. Nathanael Kakololo

Featherweight – Dennis McCann vs. James Beech Jr.

Featherweight – Ryan Garner vs. Christian Lopez Flores

Super Lightweight – Pierce O’Leary vs. Robin Zamora

Super Featherweight – Masood Abdulah vs. Tinko Banabakov

Featherweight – Umar Khan vs. Engel Gomez

Super Lightweight – Sonny Liston Ali vs. Chris Adaway

Welterweight – Khalid Ali vs. Des Newton

Welterweight – Sean Noakes vs. MJ Hall

How to watch Hamzah Sheeraz vs. Francisco Emmanuel Torres

The fight is available in the UK on BT Sport via TV and Live Stream on Saturday, July 16, 2022 at 7:00 PM BST.

