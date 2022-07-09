Watch Cesar Francis vs. Ray Beltran Fight Stream on ProBox TV

ProBox TV holds another great night of boxing action on July 9 with Cesar Francis vs. Ray Beltran as the main event and Christian Thun vs. Curtis Harper in the co-feature.

Francis (10-0, 6 KOs) is a 31-year-old Panamanian super lightweight prospect who is ready to continue is rise in the division.

The undefeated fighter is based in Brooklyn, New York and looks at Ray Beltran as an opportunity to test himself against a crafty veteran with loads of experience.

Beltran (37-9-1, 23 KOs) was best known for years as a journeyman and sparring partner of the legendary Filipino boxing star Manny “Pac-Man” Pacquiao.

The 40-year-old Mexican fighter failed several times at winning a world title until 2018 when he beat Paulus Moses for the Vacant WBO lightweight belt.

Tonight’s fight with Francis is a must win for the aging Beltran, if he loses tonight it could be time for the veteran boxer to hang the gloves up.

The co-main event features undefeated German heavyweight Christian Thun (8-0, 6 KOs) taking on Curtis Harper (13-8, 9 KOs) and an 8-round heavyweight scrap.

The 30-year-old Thun turned pro in 2018 and is trying to stay busy and get in as many fights as possible hoping for title contention. He is a hard hitter with 6 of his 8 bouts coming by way of knockout.

Tonight’s fights are promoted and broadcasted by ProBox TV a new promotional company for fighters by fighters.

Fight Card

Super Lightweight – Cesar Francis vs. Ray Beltran

Heavyweight – Christian Thun vs. Curtis Harper

Cruiserweight – Brandon Glanton vs. Deshon Webster

Light Weight – Julio Solis vs. Emiliano Garcia

Light Middleweight – Marques Valle vs. Jorge Rodrigo Sosa

Super Featherweight – Dominic Valle vs. Manuel

Venue: ProBox Events Center in Plant City, Florida

Date and Time: Saturday, July 9, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT

TV/Live Stream: ProBox TV

For more information on tonight’s fight and how to watch the live stream online visit: https://proboxtv.com

Like this: Like Loading...