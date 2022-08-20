BKFC 27 London: Michael Page vs Mike Perry Free Fight Stream Prelims Video

The Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship heads to London, England on August 20 for one of the biggest fights of the year Michael “Venom” Page vs. “Platinum” Mike Perry at the OVO Arena.

Michael Page is widely regarded as one of the top strikers in mixed martial arts and the current number 2 ranked Bellator MMA welterweight in the world.

He uses creative angles and timing to attack his opponents with sharp accurate shots, and he believes his skillset will be to much for the wild brawling Perry.

Mike Perry is no stranger to putting on exciting fights because every single time he steps in to the ring or cage he has given the fans an all out action fight.

Perry is a former UFC fighter who likes to trade punches and since wining his BKFC debut against Julian Lane, he believes he found a good niche for him since he loves to throw hands more than grappling.

Before these two strikers trade blows, fight fans can watch a FREE three fight live stream on YouTube.

BKFC 27 London Prelim Card

Conan Barbaru vs. Dan Vinni (185 lbs)

Chasa Symonds vs. Franco Tenaglia (165 lbs)

Rob Cunningham vs. Brett May (260 lbs)

The FREE BKFC 27 Prelims Live Stream Show will be broadcast on the BKTV App and the official Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship YouTube page at around 1:00 PM ET/10:00 AM PT on Saturday, August, 2022.



Video Upload by Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship

