Dalton Smith vs Sam O’Maison Free Live Stream Fight Card Before The Bell

Matchroom Boxing presents Dalton Smith vs Sam O’Maison at the Utilita Arena Sheffield in England on August 6, and the Before The Bell undercard preliminary bouts will be broadcast live for FREE on YouTube live stream.

In the main event Dalton Smith (11-0, 9 KOs) will put his unblemished record on the line against Sam O’maison (17-3-1, 7 KOs) in a 12-round super lightweight bout.

Smith is one of the rising 140lbs prospects out of the United Kingdom and he will try to follow the likes of Ricky Hatton who dominated the division many years ago and brought fans out in drives.

The Before The Bell: Smith vs O’Maison fight card will feature five fights with Matchroom boxing prospects putting their work in and honing their craft as they gain experience and exposure.

One of the top featherweight prospects out of the United Kingdom is Hopey Price and he will square up against Alexander Mejia in an 8 round fight that will be the main event of the Before The Bell broadcast before main card on DAZN.

Before The Bell: Smith vs O’Maison Undercard

Featherweight – Hopey Price vs. Alexander Mejia

Lightweight – Aqib Fiaz vs. Jordan Ellison

Bantamweight – Nico Leivars vs. Angel Gabriel Chavez

Super Welterweight – Junaid Bostan vs. Jose Manuel Lopez Clavero

Super Middleweight – Kieron Conway vs. Gregory Trenel

The Before The Bell Free Live Stream Preliminary card on YouTube airs on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at 4:00 pm BST / 11:00 am ET / 8:00 am PT.

