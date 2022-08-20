Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua 2 Free Fight Live Stream Before The Bell

Matchroom boxing heads to the Jeddah Superdome in Saudi Arabia on August 20th for the highly anticipated heavyweight championship rematch Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua 2. The event will be live streamed on DAZN and a FREE preliminary Before The Bell show on YouTube.

Usyk beat Joshua the first time around in a shocking upset when the former cruiserweight champion who moved up to heavyweight to chase championship gold dethroned the British powerhouse with a masterful boxing performance.

Joshua felt he did enough to win but the judges scored it unanimously in favor of Usyk.

Since the defeat Joshua vowed to take the rematch and regain his belts and is now under the guidance of California trainer Robert Garcia.

Fight fans will be able to watch the heavyweight unified championship live stream on DAZN. Before the main card fight fans will be able to watch a stacked five fight card for FREE.

The Before The Bell preliminary live stream will be shown on DAZN’s YouTube Page and will feature top talent from the Matchroom boxing stable including a heavyweight showdown between Andrew Tabiti and James “The Beast” Wilson.

Usyk vs Joshua 2 Before The Bell Fight Card

Heavyweight – Andrew Tabiti vs. James Wilson (8 rounds)

Light Heavyweight – Ben Whittaker vs. Petar Nosic (6 rounds)

Light Heavyweight – Daniel Lapin vs. Jozef Jurko (8 rounds)

Lightweight – Bader Samreen vs. Fuad Tarverdi (6 rounds)

Super Welterweight – Rashed Belhasa vs. Traycho Georgiev (4 rounds)

The Free preliminary live stream on YouTube begins at 10:30 ET / 7:30 am PT on Saturday, August 20, 2022.

Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua 2 Before The Bell Live Stream Video



Video upload by DAZN

Like this: Like Loading...