Watch Oleksandr Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua 2, Filip Hrgovic vs. Zhang Zhilei Fight Stream Live

The anticipated unified heavyweight championship rematch Oleksandr Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua 2 will take place in Saudi Arabia on August 20, with Filip Hrgovic vs. Zhang Zhilei in the co-main event.

Usyk is one of the most accomplished boxers in the world, winning a Gold medal in the Olympics, becoming the undisputed champion at cruiserweight and then moving up to heavyweight to challenge for the unified heavyweight championship of the world against British star Anthony Joshua and beating him in his home country of England.

The slick southpaw is undefeated and plans to remain that way, he will aim to use his smaller size and speed to outbox the much bigger Joshua like he did in the first fight where he made it difficult for Joshua to touch him.

Joshua is no stranger to losing in shocking fashion. He suffered his first loss as a pro to underdog Andy Ruiz, but would eventually capture his belts back in a rematch.

Tonight the popular British boxer under the guidance of trainer Robert Garcia will try to avenge another loss and get his belts back.

The co-feature pits two undefeated heavyweight contenders, Zhilei Zhang (24-0-1, 19 KOs) of China and Filip Hrgovic (14-0, 12 KOs) of Croatia in an IBF title elimination bout with the winner inching a step closer to a world championship opportunity.

The winner of Zhang vs Hrgovic could face the winner of Usyk vs Joshua rematch.

Fight Card

Heavyweight Championship – Oleksandr Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua (WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO titles)

Heavyweight – Filip Hrgovic vs. Zhang Zhilei

Light Heavyweight – Callum Smith vs. Mathieu Bauderlique

Cruiserweight – Badou Jack vs. Richard Rivera

Super Lightweight – Ziyad Almaayouf vs. Jose Alatorre

Women’s Super Bantamweight – Ramla Ali vs. Crystal Garcia Nova

Oleksandr Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua, Filip Hrgovic vs. Zhang Zhilei on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at 1:00 pm ET / 10:00 am PT, Live Stream on DAZN (www.dazn.com).

Like this: Like Loading...