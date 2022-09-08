Claressa Shields vs. Savannah Marshall, Mikaela Mayer vs. Alycia Baumgardner Live Stream on ESPN

(ESPN Press Release) – Seven world titles and two Ring Magazine belts will be on the line in an all-female card this Saturday, September 10, at 2:30 p.m. ET/11:30 a.m. PT exclusively on ESPN+. The event takes place at the O2 Arena in London, England.

In the main event, American two-time Olympic Gold Medalist Claressa Shields (12-0, 2 KOs), the WBC/WBA/IBF/Ring Magazine middleweight champion aims to, once again, become the undisputed champion at 160 pounds. She will face longtime rival WBO titleholder Savannah Marshall (12-0, 10 KOs), one of the sport’s most devastating knockout artists. Marshall handed Shields an amateur defeat in 2012, the only time Shields has been toppled as pro or amateur.

In the title unification co-feature, Mikaela Mayer (17-0, 5 KOs) will look to get one step closer to becoming the first undisputed champ in her division by putting her WBO/IBF/Ring Magazine junior lightweight titles on the line against rival and WBC Jr. Lightweight titleholder Alycia Baumgardner (12-1, 7 KOs). Mayer, a 2016 U.S. Olympian from Los Angeles, is a 2022 ESPY Award nominee and ranks as one of the sport’s elite pound-for-pound practitioners. Baumgardner, from Fremont, Ohio, has been insistent she’ll hand Mayer her first career loss with a stunning knockout and take all her belts in the process.

Adding to this all-women’s boxing event is Crystina Poncher, who will be calling the action ringside with Hall of Famer Andre Ward and future Hall of Famer, Timothy Bradley, Jr. as analysts. Mark Kriegel and Bernardo Osuna will serve as reporters. Crystina is currently boxing’s only female play-by-play commentator.

Top Rank on ESPN Fight Card

Women’s Middleweight Championship – Claressa Shields vs. Savannah Marshall (IBF, WBA, WBC, WBO Titles)

Women’s Junior Lightweight Championship – Mikaela Mayer vs. Alycia Baumgardner (IBF, WBC, WBO Titles)

Lauren Price vs. Timea Belik

Caroline Dubois vs. Milena Koleva

Karriss Artingstall vs. Marina Sakharov

