Maxi Hughes vs Kid Galahad Free Fight Live Stream Video Before The Bell

Matchroom Boxing will air Before The Bell: Maxi Hughes vs Kid Galahad Live Stream Prelims show for FREE on their Official YouTube Page.

The main card will be on DAZN, and it will feature former featherweight champion Kid Galahad stepping up to lightweight against southpaw IBO 135 lbs champion Maxi Hughes in a 12 round main event.

The original top billing was supposed to be WBA featherweight champion Leigh Wood defending his title against Mexico’s Mauricio Lara, but Wood suffered biceps injury in sparring and was forced to withdraw from the bout, elevating Hughes vs. Galahad.

Galahad is looking to bounce back since losing his IBF featherweight title in November of 2021 in a shocking upset to past prime Spaniard Kiko Martínez. Galahad was stopped in the sixth round and blamed the weight cut for his loss to Martinez. He vowed to move up to super featherweight but now he is all the way up to lightweight to see how he does there against a very tough opponent in Hughes.

Before the main card, fans can watch the undercard prelims on YouTube featuring a three fight card and pre-show before the main broadcast.

Before The Bell Fight Card

Middleweight – Mohammed Sameer vs Dale Arrowsmith

Women’s Lightweight – Rhiannon Dixon vs Edina Kiss

Super Welterweight – Junaid Bostan vs Anas Isarti

The Before The Bell Free Live Stream on YouTube begins at 5:15 pm BST / 12:15 pm ET / 9:15 am PT on Saturday, September 24, 2022.

The Maxi Hughes vs Kid Galahad Main Card will broadcast on DAZN right after the FREE YouTube Prelims Show at 7:00 pm BST / 2:00 pm ET / 11:00 am PT.



Video upload by Matchroom Boxing

