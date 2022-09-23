Shakur Stevenson vs Robson Conceicao Live Fight Stream Online, Time and Date

New Jersey native, Shakur Stevenson returns home to main event a Top Rank card against 2016 Olympic Gold Medalist Robson Conceicao of Brazil at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ on Friday night on a special Top Rank Boxing on ESPN broadcast.

The undefeated Stevenson (18-0, 9 KOs) is quickly becoming one of the best boxers in the world and already being mentioned as a top ten pound for pound fighter, but the two division champion failed to make weight and had his WBC and WBO belts stripped from him at the weigh-ins.

Stevenson cited that his body can no longer handle the weight cut and will move up to the 135 pound division and contest for a title there.

Conceicao (17-1, 8 KOs) doesn’t care if Stevenson made the weight or not, his mind is focused on winning the unified belts and achieve his goal of becoming a professional world champion.

Only Conceicao can win the belts if Stevenson wins the belts remain vacant, so this means extra pressure for the Brazilian to bring his all on fight night to win titles.

The co-main event showcases undefeated 2020 U.S. Olympic silver medalist Keyshawn Davis in an 8-round lightweight bout against very experienced Omar Tienda.

Top Rank Fight Card

Junior Lightweight Championship – Shakur Stevenson vs. Robson Conceição (WBC, WBO Titles)

Lightweight – Keyshawn Davis vs. Omar Tienda

Junior Lightweight – Henry Lebron vs. Andy Vences

Featherweight – Bruce Carrington vs. Jose Argel

Welterweight – Jahi Tucker vs. Jose Luis Sanchez

Welterweight – Pablo Valdez vs. Noe Alejandro Lopez

Featherweight – Orlando Gonzalez vs. Misael Lopez

Super Bantamweight – Floyd Diaz vs. Juan Hernandez Martinez

Welterweight – Antoine Cobb vs. Jaylan Phillips

Event: Shakur Stevenson vs. Robson Conceição

Venue: The Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

Promoter: Top Rank

Date and Time: Friday, September 23, 2022 at 10:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM PT

TV / Live Stream: ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+

