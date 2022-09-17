VIDEO: GLORY Rivals 2: Endy Semeleer vs. Shkodran Veseli Free Fight Live Stream Online

GLORY Rivals 2: Endy Semeleer vs Shkodran Veseli will take place on September 17th at De Meent in Alkmaar, Netherlands and will be live streamed for free online.

The main event pits two of the sports top welterweight prospects against each other and it will be a great tactical battle.

Endy Semeleer (30-1, 11 KOs) of Curacao and Shkodran Veseli (84-20-1, 47 KOs) of Albania are eager to prove who the better man is on Saturday night. You have the technical skill of the 26-year-old Semeleer and you have the 31-year-old Veseli with more knockouts than Semeleer has fights.

The card also features Ibrahim El Bouni (38-8-1, 21 KOs) taking on Badr Ferdaous (32-9-1, 11 KOs) in a light heavyweight bout between two Moroccan fighters.

El Bouni has competed in K1 and ONE Fighting Championship so he is no stranger to combat, he is now returning to GLORY after an impressive debut with the organization last June at GLORY Rivals 1 when he defeat Clyde Brunswijk by unanimous decision.

GLORY Rivals 2 Fight Card

Welterweight – Endy Semeleer vs. Shkodran Veseli

Light Heavyweight – Ibrahim El Bouni vs. Badr Ferdaous

Welterweight – Regilio van den Ent vs. Jos Van Belzen

Light Heavyweight – Clyde Brunswijk vs. Muhammed Balli

Welterweight – Jimmy van Kuijeren vs. Franck Rubanguka

The GLORY kickboxing Live Stream event airs on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at 3:30 PM ET / 12:30 PM ET and it is FREE on GLORY Kickboxing official YouTube page.

GLORY Rivals 2 Live Stream Video



Video upload by GLORY kickboxing

Like this: Like Loading...