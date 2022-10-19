Watch Battle Lines: Vasiliy Lomachenko on Saturday, October 22 on ESPNEWS

Go Behind the Scenes as Vasiliy Lomachenko Prepares for his Triumphant Return Against Undefeated Jamaine “The Technician” Ortiz

Battle Lines: Lomachenko Debuts Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022 on ESPNEWS at 2 p.m. ET

(ESPN Press) Ahead of the October 29 lightweight battle at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, ESPN presents Battle Lines: Lomachenko, a 30-minute celebration of Ukraine’s fighting hero, two-time Olympic gold medalist, three-division world titlist and boxing’s former pound-for-pound king, Vasiliy “Loma” Lomachenko (16-2, 11 KO). “The Matrix” prepares to make his long-awaited boxing return against rising contender” Jamaine “The Technician” Ortiz (16-0-1, 8 KO).

Battle Lines: Lomachenko takes fight fans inside the heart and soul of Loma amidst crisis in his native Ukraine. While on a clear path to challenge for the undisputed lightweight world championship, Lomachenko bravely paused his professional career to join the territorial defense battalion of his hometown during the 2022 Russian invasion of Ukraine. Despite the endless conflict, viewers will see a glimpse of the Ukrainian fighting spirit and follow Lomachenko as he prepares to return to the ring, return to winning ways, and seal his shot at undisputed lightweight world champion Devin “The Dream” Haney.

Battle Lines: Lomachenko TV schedule Date and Time:

Saturday October 22

ESPNEWS at 2 p.m. ET/PT

Monday Oct 24

ESPNEWS at 1 a.m. ET/PT

ESPN2 7 p.m. ET/PT

ESPN2 11:30 p.m. ET/PT

Tuesday Oct 25

ESPN2 10:30 p.m. ET/PT

Wednesday Oct 26

ESPN2 7 p.m. ET/PT

Thursday Oct 27

ESPNEWS 7:30 a.m. ET/PT

Friday Oct 28

ESPNEWS 9 a.m. ET/PT

Sat Oct 29

ESPN2 7 a.m. ET/PT

ESPNEWS 3 p.m. ET/PT

October 29: Vasiliy Lomachenko to Face Unbeaten Contender Jamaine Ortiz

At 10:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+ will be LIVE from Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden. Vasiliy Lomachenko, Ukraine’s three-weight world champion, will make his triumphant New York City return in the 12-round main event against undefeated contender Jamaine “The Technician” Ortiz.

