Watch Jerwin Ancajas vs. Fernando Martinez 2 Fight Live Stream on Showtime

Fernando Martinez and Jerwin Ancajas first met in the ring on February 26, 2022 and the fight ended in a decision loss for Ancajas, with Martinez the underdog becoming the new IBF super flyweight world champion.

Tonight at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California Martinez and Ancajas will rematch on the undercard of Sebastian Fundora vs. Carlos Ocampo Premier Boxing Champions Showtime event on Saturday night.

Ancajas, 30, is one of the top boxers coming out of the Philippines and he is promoted by none other than the legendary Manny “PacMan” Pacquiao who is widely considered not only the greatest Filipino fighter of all time but Asian fighter of all time.

Before the fight with Martinez, the weight cut was tough for Ancajas, and he felt that is why he had difficulty in the fight and his stamina suffered. The bout was hard for Ancajas and he was tired through the fight while Martinez was like the energizer bunny and looked like he could got another 5 or 6 rounds.

Martinez, who comes from Argentina, entered the ring as a huge underdog and refuses to believe the excuses by Ancajas. Martinez told media he will prove to the boxing world that his IBF title win was no fluke by dominating the Filipino former champion in the rematch.

Martinez vs. Ancajas 2 will be the opening bout of the PBC on Showtime broadcast and it will be a twelve round IBF super flyweight championship bout.

PBC Fight Card

Light Middleweight – Sebastian Fundora vs. Carlos Ocampo

Light Middleweight – Carlos Adames vs. Juan Macias Montiel

Super Flyweight Championship – Fernando Martinez vs. Jerwin Ancajas (IBF Title)

Welterweight – Egidijus Kavaliauskas vs. Mykal Fox

Super Featherweight – Victor Slavinksyi vs. Edward Vazquez

Women’s Flyweight – Gabriela Fundora vs. Naomi Reyes

The broadcast begins at 10:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. PT on Saturday, October 8, 2022 on Showtime and live stream on the Showtime App.

For more information on how to watch Saturday’s Fundora vs. Ocampo event visit: https://www.sho.com/sports/fights/5561/fundora-vs-ocampo

Like this: Like Loading...