Watch Le’Veon Bell vs Uriah Hall Fight Live Stream on Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva PPV

Former NFL running back Le’Veon Bell is fresh of a sensational knockout of fellow former NFL running back Adrian Peterson and he is ready to make his professional boxing debut on Saturday night against MMA veteran Uriah Hall on the undercard of the Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva Showtime Pay-Per-View event.

Bell, has trained boxing for several years in the offseason while playing football, but he fell in love with the strategic aspect and the technical side of the sport and wants the sports world to recognize him as a legit competitor, that is why he decided on taking such a tough test in his boxing debut.

Hall, is a former UFC star who dazzled the Octagon for years with his unorthodox striking style, he retired from the sport and saw an opportunity to box on the undercard of Paul vs. Silva so he took it.

For Hall he has battled mental health issues and believes its important to compete without beating yourself up mentally if you lose, but just to have fun in a competitive way. He wants to see how he does on Saturday night to see if he wants to continue in the boxing realm, but he is taking this moment in stride.

For Bell he wants to be a world champion in boxing, and his motivation is to prove the doubters wrong, and if he gets by an experienced fighter like Hall it will help build confidence as he continues on his journey as a boxer.

Fight Card

Cruiserweight – Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva

Lightweight – Ashton Sylve vs. Braulio Rodriguez

Bantamweight – Alexandro Santiago vs. Antonio Nieves

Cruiserweight – Le’Veon Bell vs. Uriah Hall

Cruiserweight – Chris Avila vs. Mikhail “Dr. Mike” Varshavski

Watch Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva live on Saturday night, October 29, 2022 at 9 PM ET/6 PM PT on SHOWTIME PPV.

Like this: Like Loading...